France reports over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

In a sudden coronavirus case surge, France has reported 1,847 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. With this, the total count of cases rose to 14,459, the French Health Ministry said on Saturday. Meanwhile, the death toll in the country jumped to 562 with a total 112 coronavirus deaths in a single day.



"As for this Saturday, March 21, there are 14,459 confirmed cases ... [A total of] 562 people died [from the virus] in hospitals," the statement read.

According to the statement, 6,172 people remained in hospitals across the country while 1,525 of them were in intensive care.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has crossed 3,00,00 worldwide and more than 13,000 people have died till now.

The COVID-19 virus which is said to have emerged from China's Wuhan city has reached almost every country. WHO referred to Europe as the new hotspot. Italy and Spain are the most coronavirus-affected countries in Europe.

(With inputs from ANI)

