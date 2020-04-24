Image Source : AP Coronavirus death toll in US crosses 50,000 mark

The confirmed number of coronavirus deaths in the United States has crossed 50,000 mark, according to a tally compiled by John Hopkins University from government figures.The confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday exceeded 2.7 million globally, with more than 192,000 dead, the university said.

The US accounted for nearly a third of the total number of cases, exceeding 869,000, and more than a quarter of the deaths, at 50,031, it added.

Barber shops, nail salons, gyms and a few other businesses reopened in Georgia today as the Republican governor eased a month-long shutdown despite warnings from health experts of a potential new surge of coronavirus infections.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage