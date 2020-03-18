Coronavirus global death toll tops 8,000; list of countries with maximum casualties

Wednesday, March 18, 2020
     
The global death toll for coronavirus pandemic has crossed the 8,000 figure. Despite the nations of the world resorting to desperate measures to contain the virus the evergrowing number of cases has surged pass 2 lakh. The virus that started in China has now infected people across the world

New Delhi Published on: March 18, 2020 18:03 IST
Image Source : AP

The global death toll for coronavirus pandemic has crossed the 8,000 figure. Despite the nations of the world resorting to desperate measures to contain the virus the evergrowing number of cases has surged pass 2 lakh. The virus that started in China has now infected people across the world

Fight Against Coronavirus

Here is the list of the countries with maximum deaths due to COVID-19

  1. China: 3,237
  2. Italy: 2,503
  3. Iran: 1,135
  4. Spain: 598
  5. France: 175
  6. USA: 116
  7. South Korea: 84
  8. United Kingdom: 71
  9. Netherlands: 43
  10. Japan: 29

 

