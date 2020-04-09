Image Source : AP (FILE) COVID-19 reaches Saudi royal family, 150 royals infected

The Saudi Arabian royal family has joined the growing list of royal families across the world to be infected by coronavirus.150 members of Saudi Arabian royal family have been infected by coronavirus. As per the latest reports, the Saudi Arabian King Salman has been kept in isolation.

Saudi Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is in intensive care after being infected by coronavirus. He is in his 70s.

Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman is in isolation as well.

The New York Times said that an alert was sent to senior doctors of King Faisal Specialist Hospital, an elite facility.

The NYT said that the alert said that "all chronic patients to be moved out ASAP" and only "top urgent cases" would be accepted at the hospital.

There are 2932 cases of coronavirus in Saudi Arabia. There have been 41 deaths so far.

(More to follow)

