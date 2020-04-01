Image Source : AP Coronavirus infects 1 lakh people globally in just one day

The number of coronavirus-infected patients across the world saw a major spike on Wednesday night as it hit 9 lakh-mark. This means that COVID-19 infected 1 lakh people in just one day. The number of patients reached 8 lakh on Tuesday (March 31). The number of people succumbing to the deadly disease is fast approaching 50k figure. As of Wednesday night, the number of deaths hovered around 45 thousand.

US has maximum number of patients:

The US continues to be the global hotspot of coronavirus infection. US has long surpassed China and Italy. More than two lakh people in the USA are infected (2,00,269). On Wednesday, there was an addition of 11,739 to the previous tally of coronavirus patients. 4394 people have lost their lives in the country. However, more than 8 thousand people have made recovery from the infection so far.

Italy remains major European coronavirus hotspot:

Italy continues to reel under increasing coronavirus infections. Though the number of total patients in Italy is considerably lesser than that of the US but the number of deaths is much higher.

As of Wednesday night, Italy had 1,10,574 coronavirus patients. 13,155 deaths have occurred till now. The number is more than 3 times that of the US. 16,847 COVID-19 patients have made recovery so far.

China limits number of new infections:

Although China remains the country with maximum number of coronavirus patients in Asia, it has able to bring number of new infections down. Number of patients is 81,554 but only 36 new cases were found on Wednesday. The number of deaths has reached 3312.

In South America, Chile tops the list of coronavirus patients:

In Chile, the number of coronavirus patients was 3031 on Wednesday There have been 16 deaths while 234 people have made full recovery.

Africa remains largely unaffected:

In Africa, Egypt tops the list of coronavirus patients with 710 patients. There have been 46 deaths while 157 patients have made recovery from COVID-19 infection.

