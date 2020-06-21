Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour

Sunday, June 21, 2020
     
Coronavirus cases in India are on the verge of crossing 4 lakh-mark as the country continues its long-drawn fight against COVID-19. The situation with China remains tense. India witnesses a historic Solar Eclipse today. IndiaTVnews.com brings to you all this and more. Follow Live Updates

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 21, 2020 8:55 IST
Coronavirus cases in India are on the verge of crossing 4 lakh-mark as the country continues its long-drawn fight against COVID-19. The situation with China remains tense. India witnesses a historic Solar Eclipse today. IndiaTVnews.com brings to you all this and more. Follow Live Updates

 

  • Jun 21, 2020 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    COVID-19 Morning Brief: Coronavirus kills over 50,000 in Brazil; 8,000 dead in Russia

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news as well as the rest of the breaking news from India and across the world with me, Sidhant Mamtany and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, Sushmita Panda and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter  @himaanshus@ShashBhandari  @vani_mehrotra , @priyajais@SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed  8.9 million, including more than 465,000 fatalities. More than 4,738,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Worst Impacted countries

    Apart from India, the countries worst impacted by COVID-19 are, 

    Name COVID-19 cases

    COVID-19 deaths
    USA 2,330,578 121,980
    Brazil 1,070,139 50,058
    Russia 576,952 8,002
    UK 303,110 42,589
    Spain 293,018 28,322

     

