Breaking News: Top headlines this hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 10,408,00-mark on Tuesday, while the deaths have exceeded 5,00,000. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

New Delhi Updated on: June 30, 2020 8:48 IST
Breaking News June 30
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 10,408,00-mark on Tuesday, while the deaths have exceeded 5,00,000. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. 

  • Jun 30, 2020 8:20 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Total coronavirus cases across the globe has crossed 10.4 million-mark: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Vani Mehrotra and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Rashi Hardaha, Priya Jaiswal, Sidhant Mamtany. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter ​@rashihardaha@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais and @SidMamtany for news, tips, photos, questions and comments.

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 10.4 million, including more than 508,000 fatalities. More than 5,664,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • United States- 2,681,811
    • Brazil- 1,370,488
    • Russia - 641,156
    • India - 567,536
    • UK - 311,965
    • Spain - 296,050
  • Jun 30, 2020 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    2 dead, 4 hospitalised in Visakhapatnam gas leak

    Andhra Pradesh: Two workers died, four hospitalised following leakage of Benzimidazole gas at Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in Visakhapatnam

  • Jun 30, 2020 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi to address nation today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation at 4 pm today

  • Jun 30, 2020 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Fuel price remains same today

    Delhi: No change in the price of petrol or diesel in the national capital today. Price of petrol stands at Rs 80.43  and that of diesel at Rs 80.53

