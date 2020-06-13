Coronavirus cases worldwide cross 7.7 million mark; death toll at 4,28,210

Image Source : AP In this May 19, 2020, file photo, Kaiden Melton, 12, has her temperature taken during a daycare summer camp at Legendary Blackbelt Academy in Richardson, Texas. Coronavirus cases are rising in nearly half the U.S. states, as states are rolling back lockdowns. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Coronavirus cases have crossed 7.7-million mark worldwide, taking the total number of patients to 7,731,721 on Saturday. Meanwhile, 428,210 people died worldwide due to the virus. Till now, 3,925,295 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection, according to Worldometer figures.

Daily coronavirus hospitalizations in Texas have reached a new high for a third time in four days as state officials continue to loosen restrictions on public activities.

Air travelers in Canada will need to have their temperatures checked before they are allowed to board planes, although the country’s transport minister says the system will take months to get going.

The director-general of the World Health Organization says he is “truly concerned” about divisions the coronavirus pandemic has created globally and within countries, calling it an “invisible but a very small virus causing havoc.”

WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing on Friday that the novel coronavirus “is a very dangerous virus, and it’s very hard to fight this virus in a divided world,.

Comparing the ongoing outbreak to the devastating Spanish influenza pandemic more than a century ago, Tedros called on nations “to do better” and to learn from history.

