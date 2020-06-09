Image Source : AP Coronavirus cases worldwide cross 7.1 million mark; death toll at 4,08,240

Coronavirus cases have crossed 7.1-million mark worldwide, taking positive patients toll to 7,189,868 with 408,240 deaths. Till now, 3,532,160 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection, according to Worldometer figures. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country with positive cases toll at 2,026,493 including 113,055 deaths. Following US, is Brazil with second-most maximum number of coronavirus cases 7,10,887 including 37,312 deaths and Russia with 4,76,658 cases including 5,971 deaths.

Greece has announced a major jump in positive coronavirus cases, with 97 new infections confirmed since the previous announcement on June 4. Health authorities said Monday that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 3,049, while two more deaths since June 4 bring the total death toll to 182.

Italy added 280 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with over one-third of those in the hardest-hit region of Lombardy. Italy’s total confirmed number of positives has reached 235,278 — although experts believe the actual number is much higher as only certain groups of people, such as nursing home residents, medical personnel and people with serious symptoms, are being tested. Just 65 deaths were added Monday, according to civil protection figures, for a total in the epidemic to date of 33,964.

Here are the top 10 countries affected by coronavirus:

