Coronavirus cases reach 2.18 million, death toll closing in on 1.5 lakh

The coronavirus cases worldwide have reached 2,182,025 as the UK became the 6th country in the world to rack up 1 lakh cases. The global death toll is closing in on 150,000. In the last 24 hours, over 34,000 new coronavirus cases have been reported from the United States of America while the country has also seen 2,174 deaths. Total cases in the US have now risen to 677,570, while the death toll notched up to 34,617.

UK has now become the 6th country worldwide and 5th in Europe to cross the 100,000-mark as the island nation saw over 4,600 cases in the last 24 hours along with 861 new deaths. Other European countries including Spain, Italy, France and Germany continued to rack up cases as cases in the continent surpassed 1 million while the death toll neared 100,000.

10 worst impacted countries

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 22,170 lives in locked-down Italy, bringing the total number of cases, including fatalities and recoveries, so far to 168,941, according to the latest data released by the country's Civil Protection Department.

Speaking during a televised press conference, Civil Protection Department Chief Angelo Borrelli on Thursday confirmed that there were 1,189 new active coronavirus infections compared to Wednesday, bringing the nationwide total to 106,607, Xinhua reported.

Of those infected, 26,893 or 25 per cent of the total, are hospitalised -- down by 750 compared to Wednesday, and 2,936 patients, or 2.75 per cent, are in intensive care -- down by 143.

"This is the lowest number of patients in intensive care since March 22," said Borrelli.

The rest, or 72 per cent of all positive cases, are quarantined at home, Borrelli said, adding that a total of 61,000 swabs have been carried out over the past 24 hours.

