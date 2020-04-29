Coronavirus cases worldwide cross 3.1 million; death toll reaches 217,970

Image Source : AP A bus driver wearing a mask waits for passengers to board a public bus, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Miami. The Transport Workers Union of America filed a lawsuit against Miami-Dade County Transportation & Public Works Director Alice Bravo on April 17, citing the lack of safety and protection of workers and passengers from the new coronavirus.

Coronavirus cases worldwide have risen to 3,138,115 while the death toll has notched up to 217,970. Close to a million people across the globe have recovered after contracting coronavirus. As per the latest figures, 955,770 people have been discharged from hospitals worldwide.

The United States of America became the first country to cross 1 million COVID-19 cases. The US is also leading the chart in terms of deaths due to coronavirus. As per latest figures, there have been 1,035,115 cases of coronavirus reported out of USA. Out of these, 142,238 people have recovered whil 59,266 people have succumbed to the illness. New York remains the epicenter of coronavirus in the US with a majority of the cases in the country coming out of the Big Apple.

Italy has become only the third country in the world to cross 200,000 coronavirus cases after the US and Spain. Italy now has 201,505 cases and 27,359 deaths. Both Spain and Italy have seen a downward trend in the new cases per day as well as the number of deaths recorded daily. As per the latest figures, Spain and Italy recorded 2,706 and 2,091 cases respectively while the death toll in both countries jumped up by 301 and 382 respectively.

France, the UK, Germany and Turkey are the other countries who have crossed the 100,000 mark as far as coronavirus cases are concerned.

With 6,411 more cases in the last 24 hours, Russia is moving close to becoming the 8th country to cross the 100,000 mark.

