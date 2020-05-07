Coronavirus worldwide cases cross 3.8-million mark; death toll at 2,65,042

Image Source : AP Disinfecting operations at the Coney Island Stillwell Avenue Terminal, Tuesday in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

Coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 3.8-million mark taking confirmed patients tally to 3,821,667 including 2,65,042 deaths while 1,299,345 have recovered, according to the figures provided by Worldometer. The United States still remains the world affected country with maximum cases. President Donald Trump yesterday said that coronavirus outbreak is worst than Pearl Harbour or 9/11 adding re-opening of the economy would cost more lives.

Trump has encouraged the nation to accept the human cost of returning to normalcy, saying repeatedly that Americans should view themselves as “warriors” combating the virus.

However he added, “I’m not saying anything is perfect, and yes, will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be affected badly? Yes. But we have to get our country open and we have to get it open soon,” he said Tuesday.

List of nations worst affected due to COVID-19

ALSO READ | Coronavirus cases in India cross 50,000-mark. Check state-wise list

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage