COVID-19 cases worldwide near 1.5 million; death toll upwards of 80,000

Image Source : AP A COVID-19 sign is shown at Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Airlines are suffering significantly as governments around the world urge people to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The number of travelers screened last Thursday at U.S. airports was down 95% from the same day last year. Airlines such as Delta, American, United, Southwest and JetBlue have said they are applying for their share of $25 billion in federal grants designed to cover airline payrolls for the next six months.

Coronavirus cases worldwide are on the verge of crossing the 1.5 million mark as the death toll crosses 80,000. As of 8:00 am, April 8, 1,431,691 people worldwide are infected with the coronavirus. Among these, 302,150 people have recovered while 82,078 have succumbed to the disease.

The United States of America (USA) has become the first country to reach 4 lakh COVID-19 cases. America's current tally of cases stands at 400,412. Spain comes a distant second with 141,942 followed by Italy (135,586), France (109,069) and Germany (107,663).

As far as deaths are concerned, Italy remains on top with 17,127 deaths followed by Spain (14,045), USA (12,854) and France (10,328).

France became the fourth country to report over 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19

In India 4,789 COVID-19 cases have been reported including 124 deaths.

10 Countries Worst Impacted By COVID-19

China, which has little over a thousand active COVID-19 cases ended its 76-day lockdown in Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus pandemic. After 11 weeks of lockdown, people went outdoors and by the thousands boarded the first trains and planes leaving Wuhan as the last restrictions on movement were lifted Wednesday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic began.

The city's 11 million residents are now permitted to leave without special authorization as long as a mandatory smartphone application powered by a mix of data-tracking and government surveillance shows they are healthy and have not been in recent contact with anyone confirmed to have the virus.

