COVID-19 cases worldwide near 1.5 million; death toll upwards of 80,000

Coronavirus cases worldwide are on the verge of crossing the 1.5 million mark as the death toll crosses 80,000. As of 8:00 am, April 8, 1,431,691 people worldwide are infected with the coronavirus. Among these, 302,150 people have recovered while 82,078 have succumbed to the disease.
The United States of America (USA) has become the first country to reach 4 lakh COVID-19 cases. America's current tally of cases stands at 400,412. Spain comes a distant second with 141,942 followed by Italy (135,586), France (109,069) and Germany (107,663).
Fight Against Coronavirus
As far as deaths are concerned, Italy remains on top with 17,127 deaths followed by Spain (14,045), USA (12,854) and France (10,328).
France became the fourth country to report over 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19
In India 4,789 COVID-19 cases have been reported including 124 deaths.
10 Countries Worst Impacted By COVID-19
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|USA
|400,412
|+77
|12,854
|+13
|21,674
|365,884
|9,169
|1,210
|39
|2,075,739
|6,271
|Spain
|141,942
|14,045
|43,208
|84,689
|7,069
|3,036
|300
|355,000
|7,593
|Italy
|135,586
|17,127
|24,392
|94,067
|3,792
|2,243
|283
|755,445
|12,495
|France
|109,069
|10,328
|19,337
|79,404
|7,131
|1,671
|158
|224,254
|3,436
|Germany
|107,663
|2,016
|36,081
|69,566
|4,895
|1,285
|24
|918,460
|10,962
|China
|81,802
|+62
|3,333
|+2
|77,279
|1,190
|189
|57
|2
|Iran
|62,589
|3,872
|27,039
|31,678
|3,987
|745
|46
|211,136
|2,514
|UK
|55,242
|6,159
|135
|48,948
|1,559
|814
|91
|266,694
|3,929
|Turkey
|34,109
|725
|1,582
|31,802
|1,474
|404
|9
|228,868
|2,714
|Switzerland
|22,253
|821
|8,704
|12,728
|391
|2,571
|95
|167,429
|19,346
China, which has little over a thousand active COVID-19 cases ended its 76-day lockdown in Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus pandemic. After 11 weeks of lockdown, people went outdoors and by the thousands boarded the first trains and planes leaving Wuhan as the last restrictions on movement were lifted Wednesday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic began.
The city's 11 million residents are now permitted to leave without special authorization as long as a mandatory smartphone application powered by a mix of data-tracking and government surveillance shows they are healthy and have not been in recent contact with anyone confirmed to have the virus.