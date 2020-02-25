Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
  4. Over 80,000 people globally affected by new virus. Here's nation-wise data

China and South Korea on Tuesday reported more cases of a new viral illness that has been concentrated in North Asia but is causing global worry as clusters grow in the Middle East and Europe. China reported 508 new cases and another 71 deaths, 68 of them in the central city of Wuhan, where the epidemic was first detected in December.

New Delhi Published on: February 25, 2020 15:39 IST
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 80,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it. The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Tuesday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 2,663 deaths among 77,658 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10 cases

— South Korea: 977 cases, 10 deaths

— Japan: 850 cases, including 691 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 4 deaths

— Italy: 229 cases, 7 deaths

— Singapore: 89 cases

— Iran: 61 cases, 12 deaths

— United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

— Thailand: 37 cases

— Taiwan: 30 cases, 1 death

— Australia: 23 cases

— Malaysia: 22

— Vietnam: 16 cases

— Germany: 16

— France: 12 cases, 1 death

— United Arab Emirates: 13 cases

— United Kingdom: 13

— Canada: 11

— Bahrain: 8

— Iraq: 5

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— Kuwait: 3 cases

— India: 3

— Spain: 3

— Russia: 2

— Israel: 2

— Oman: 2

— Lebanon: 1

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— Egypt: 1

— Afghanistan: 1

