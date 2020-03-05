Image Source : FILE Cornavirus outbreak: Donald Trump's veteran secretary confirms one veteran affected with virus

United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie on Wednesday confirmed that one veteran is being treated for coronavirus at a VA facility in Palo Alto, California.

Robert Wilkie said: "We began moving on supply chain and preparation really before this became a national issue. Case in point is the one vetran, that we know of, who has this virus. We prepared a swath, a section of our Palo Alto campus to recieve vetrans who have this virus. We set it up for that and that veteran is being taken care of there."

This the first time coronavirus has directly touched the second-largest federal agency, which provides care to veterans at 1,243 health care facilities across the United States.

Meanwhile, Veterans Health Administration head Dr. Richard Stone said that VA has about 1,000 testing kits and each kit is capable of testing hundreds of people.

Till now, deaths due to the deadly virus have crossed. The deadly virus, that originated in China last year, continued to spread around the world.

