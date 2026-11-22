The United Nations climate talks in Antalya, Türkiye, ended on Sunday without a comprehensive agreement, following differences among countries over commitments to phase down fossil fuel use and provide climate finance. Reacting to the outcome, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said India had played a constructive role throughout the negotiations and made consistent efforts to reach a consensus.

In a post on social media platform X, Yadav said India regretted that countries could not reach a consensus on the final draft agreement. He stressed that climate ambitions must be matched by the means to achieve them, adding that the energy transition should be fair, equitable and guided by the national circumstances of individual countries. The minister also called for greater support to developing nations in the form of finance, technology and capacity building, saying these were necessary to help them meet their climate goals.

Bhupender Yadav calls for finance, technology support

Emphasising the need for international cooperation, Yadav said climate action should not focus only on setting ambitious targets but also on ensuring that countries have the resources to fulfil them. "Climate ambitions must be accompanied by the means to achieve them. The energy transition process should be based on countries' own circumstances, and must be fair and equitable. For this, developing countries should be provided support in finance, technology and capacity building," he said.

His remarks came after the climate negotiations failed to produce a final agreement, with countries divided over the pace of moving away from fossil fuels and commitments on climate finance.

India continues domestic climate action, says minister

Yadav said the absence of a final agreement did not mean that efforts to address climate change had come to a halt. He pointed to India's domestic initiatives, saying the country's solar energy capacity had crossed 170 gigawatts.

The minister said India continued to work towards its climate goals at the national level, even as international negotiations faced challenges.

He also maintained that climate action must take into account the different circumstances and development needs of countries. Developing nations, he said, require adequate financial and technological support to pursue energy transitions without compromising their development priorities.

India stresses climate justice and equity

Yadav further said India remained committed to a consensus-based multilateral approach as countries looked ahead to COP32.

He said India had raised a fundamental question at COP31 on behalf of like-minded developing countries: why countries were gathered to discuss the climate crisis and how the situation had emerged.

According to the minister, past and present emissions had consumed a disproportionately large share of the global carbon budget. He argued that equity and climate justice must therefore remain central to collective efforts to tackle climate change.

India's position, he said, was that countries should not be expected to shoulder climate responsibilities without considering their historical emissions, present circumstances and development requirements.

Yadav reiterated that India had remained engaged in the negotiations until the end and had made efforts to help build consensus. He said the country would continue to support multilateral cooperation as the process moves towards the next climate conference, COP32.

(With inputs from PTI)

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