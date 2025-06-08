Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay shot during rally in Bogota | Video The incident took place at El Golfito Park in the Modelia neighborhood of the city’s Fontibon district, where Uribe was addressing a crowd of supporters.

New Delhi:

Colombian presidential candidate and opposition senator Miguel Uribe Turbay was shot and seriously injured during a campaign rally in Bogota on Saturday, according to local media reports. The incident took place at El Golfito Park in the Modelia neighborhood of the city's Fontibon district, where Uribe was addressing a crowd of supporters.

Uribe, a prominent figure from the right-wing Democratic Center party and a contender in next year's presidential race, was reportedly attacked by a man who approached him from behind and opened fire, striking him in the back. Authorities have yet to confirm the identity or motive of the suspect, while Uribe remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Moment of the attack:

A video posted on X shows the 39-year-old addressing the gathering when gunshots suddenly ring out. Images circulating on social media showed Uribe Turbay covered in blood, apparently with a head wound, being held by several people.

Suspected shooter was captured

As per media reports, the suspected assailant was arrested, Bogota Mayor Carlos Galan said on X. However, the federal government said it was offering a reward for the capture of those responsible.

Uribe Turbay, a right-wing senator, is the son of a journalist who was kidnapped and killed during one of Colombia’s most violent eras, marked by the country’s long-running drug war. He is regarded as a potential contender in the presidential election scheduled for May 2026.