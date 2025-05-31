Colombian govt withdraws statement 'sympathising' with Pakistan as India expresses disappointment | Video Shashi Tharoor said that India was disappointed with the Colombian government for expressing condolences over the loss of lives in Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor', rather than sympathising with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

BOGOTA (Colombia):

In a significant diplomatic win for India’s global outreach campaign to counter terrorism and expose Pakistan’s role in it, Colombia has officially withdrawn an earlier statement that had expressed sympathy towards Pakistan following 'Operation Sindoor'. Initially, the South American nation had conveyed condolences over the loss of lives in Pakistan, sparking disappointment in New Delhi, particularly in light of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor, who is leading an all-party delegation to the Americas, voiced India's dissatisfaction during a press conference in Bogotá.

"We were a little disappointed in the reaction of the Colombian government, which apparently expressed heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in Pakistan after the Indian strikes, rather than sympathising with the victims of terrorism," Tharoor stated.

India is pleased to learn that Colombian govt's statement is withdrawn: Tharoor

After meeting MP Alejandro Toro, President of the Second Commission of the Chamber of Representatives, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted the need for clarity in global responses to terrorism and said, "...There is no equivalence possible between terrorists on the one hand and innocent civilians on the other. There is no equivalence between those who attack our country and those who defend their own country, and our only disappointment with the earlier statement by Colombia was that it seemed to have overlooked this difference. We're very pleased to learn that that statement has been withdrawn as you've also mentioned, and we are also very pleased that you, as representatives of the people of Colombia, are determined to stand with us for our sovereignty, for peace in the world, for peace in the subcontinent of India and that you are very, very happy that this kind of dialogue will continue between our peoples and our representatives...".

Following a meeting with Colombia’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio, Tharoor shared that India’s perspective had been well received. "We are very confident with the explanation that we received today and the detailed information that we now have regarding the real situation, the conflict, and what happened in Kashmir," the Vice Minister said.

Shashi Tharoor praises decision of Colombia

Tharoor appreciated the revised stance taken by Colombia and confirmed the withdrawal of the contentious statement. "The Vice Minister very graciously mentioned that they have withdrawn the statement that we had expressed concern about and that they fully understand our position on the matter, which is something we really value," he said.

Taking to social media, Tharoor tweeted, "Began today with an excellent meeting with the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio, and her senior colleagues. I expressed India's view of recent events and voiced disappointment at Colombia's statement on 8 May, conveying 'heartfelt condolences' to Pakistan. The Minister assured me that the statement had been withdrawn and that our position was now properly understood and strongly supported."

The multi-party delegation, after stops in Panama and Guyana, arrived in Colombia on Thursday (May 29). The visit is part of India’s broader diplomatic initiative to assert its zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. Following their engagements in Bogotá, the delegation is scheduled to travel to Brazil and the United States.