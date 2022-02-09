Wednesday, February 09, 2022
     
  Bodies of 7 Armymen, who had gone missing after an avalanche hit them in Arunachal, recovered
Colombia: Mudslide kills at least 14 people, injures 35

Officials said one person was reported missing after the deadly slide in Risaralda, in the municipality of Pereira.

AP
BOGOTA (Colombia) Updated on: February 09, 2022 7:02 IST
Image Source : AP.

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia, Tuesday on Feb 8, 2022. 

 

Highlights

  • Heavy rains triggered mudslide that swept into residential area in western Colombia town on Feb 8
  • It killed at least 14 people and injured 35 others, said authorities
  • Officials said one person was reported missing after deadly slide in Risaralda

Heavy rains triggered a mudslide that swept into a residential area in a western Colombia town on Tuesday (February 8) morning, killing at least 14 people and injuring 35 others, authorities said.

Officials said one person was reported missing after the deadly slide in Risaralda, in the municipality of Pereira.

Pereira Mayor Carlos Maya, who confirmed the death toll, warned that the risk of landslide continued in the area and urged people to leave to avoid further casualties.

Many of the houses in the neighborhood hit are of wooden construction, and more than 60 homes were evacuated as teams assessed the damage and risks.

Colombian President Ivan Duque sent his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Write a comment

