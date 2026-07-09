'Cobras on the loose': 900 snakes escape in China amid floods; 1 killed, several bitten | WATCH

Beijing:

Hundreds of snakes, including venomous cobras, escaped from flooded breeding farms in southern China after relentless rain triggered by Tropical Storm Maysak submerged large parts of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The escape prompted authorities to issue public warnings, urging residents to stay away from floodwaters and remain alert as the reptiles spread into nearby communities.

The incident occurred in Hengzhou, where floodwaters inundated a commercial snake farm after days of torrential rain. According to local reports, the escaped reptiles included cobras, king ratsnakes, and water snakes. Officials warned that snakes displaced by flooding often seek shelter in homes, debris, and other dry areas, increasing the risk of human encounters.

The incident gained widespread attention after state media released dramatic footage showing residents using dip nets to capture snakes from floodwaters. One video showed a cobra lifting its head above a torrent of muddy water, underscoring the dangers faced by people navigating flooded neighbourhoods. The clips quickly went viral on Chinese social media, with many expressing concern over the growing risks posed by both the floods and the escaped reptiles.

Hospitals in the region have reported treating several snakebite victims since the flooding began. One villager told local media he was bitten by a cobra while clearing debris from the ground floor of his home after floodwaters receded. Separate reports later said another snakebite victim had died, highlighting the additional threat created by the disaster.

39 dead in China floods

The snake escape comes as southern China continues to battle one of its worst flooding episodes in recent months. Tropical Storm Maysak brought exceptionally heavy rainfall across Guangxi, with some areas recording more than 90 centimetres of rain. The relentless downpour caused reservoirs to overflow and breach, sending torrents of water into surrounding towns and villages and leaving many communities submerged for days.

Authorities said at least 39 people have died in Guangxi, including 26 fatalities linked to a dam breach in the city of Nanning. More than 130,000 residents have been evacuated from affected areas, while thousands of emergency personnel, rescue boats, and drones have been deployed to search for stranded people and deliver relief supplies. Rescue teams have continued operations despite strong currents, submerged roads, and floating debris.

The severe weather has also affected other parts of China. State media reported that landslides, thunderstorms, and tornadoes triggered by the same weather system caused additional fatalities in central provinces, adding to the nationwide death toll from the extreme conditions.

As floodwaters gradually recede in some areas, authorities have shifted part of their focus to recovery efforts. Crews are clearing mud and debris, disinfecting flood-hit neighbourhoods, repairing damaged roads, and restoring electricity to tens of thousands of homes.

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