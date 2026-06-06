JD Vance slams immigration policies after Sikh man kills UK teen | All about the case

New Delhi:

The murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak in the United Kingdom has escalated into a major diplomatic and political controversy after sharp criticism from US Vice President JD Vance and the US State Department. What began as a criminal case in Southampton has now become a flashpoint in a wider debate over immigration, policing and justice, drawing reactions from both Washington and London.

What happened to Henry Nowak?

Henry Nowak was killed in Southampton, on England's south coast, in December last year. His attacker, 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa, was sentenced to life imprisonment on June 1 after being convicted of murder.

According to evidence presented in court, Digwa stabbed the teenager following a brief confrontation. When police arrived, Digwa claimed that he had been racially abused and assaulted by Nowak. He alleged that his turban had been knocked off and that he had suffered an injury near his eye.

However, investigators later determined that these claims were false.

The video that triggered public outrage

The case gained national attention after police body-camera footage released following Digwa's sentencing showed the final moments of Nowak's life. The video appears to show the teenager lying on the ground after being stabbed while repeatedly telling officers that he had suffered knife wounds and was struggling to breathe.

Despite his pleas, officers placed him in handcuffs.

In the footage, Nowak can be heard saying, "I've been stabbed" and "I can't breathe." One officer is heard responding, "I don't think you have, mate." The footage quickly spread across social media, triggering outrage and raising questions about the actions of the officers at the scene.

JD Vance enters the debate

The controversy intensified when US Vice President JD Vance publicly weighed in on the case. In a strongly worded post on social media, Vance argued that Nowak had been failed by the authorities and linked the tragedy to broader immigration policies in Europe.

Vance claimed that the teenager's death reflected deeper societal and political failures, arguing that Western governments had become unwilling to defend their own citizens. His comments immediately attracted international attention and transformed the case from a domestic criminal matter into a wider political debate.

Adding to the pressure, the US State Department also criticised Britain's handling of the case. American officials raised concerns about what they described as "two-tiered policing" and questioned the treatment of Nowak during the incident.

UK government pushes back

The British government firmly rejected the criticism. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer dismissed the claims made by US officials and defended Britain's justice system. The government also stressed that public discussion should respect the wishes of the Nowak family and avoid deepening political divisions.

Officials insisted that the UK remains committed to fair and impartial justice and rejected suggestions that law enforcement operates under discriminatory principles.