Wednesday, June 09, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Cicadas foil timely takeoff of press plane for Biden UK trip

Cicadas foil timely takeoff of press plane for Biden UK trip

The Washington, D.C., area is among the many parts of the country that have been swarmed by Brood X cicadas, a large emergence of the loud 17-yr insects that take to dive-bombing onto moving vehicles and unsuspecting passersby.

AP AP
Washington Published on: June 09, 2021 20:41 IST
Washington, D.C, Cicadas, Brood X cicadas, foil, timely takeoff, press plane, Joe Biden, UK trip, di
Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Cicadas foil timely takeoff of press plane for Biden UK trip.

 

Reporters traveling to the United Kingdom for President Joe Biden’s first overseas trip were delayed seven hours after their chartered plane was overrun by cicadas.

The Washington, D.C., area is among the many parts of the country that have been swarmed by Brood X cicadas, a large emergence of the loud 17-year insects that take to dive-bombing onto moving vehicles and unsuspecting passersby.

Even Biden wasn’t spared. The president brushed a cicada from the back of his neck as he chatted with his Air Force greeter after arriving at Joint Base Andrews for Wednesday’s flight.

“Watch out for the cicadas,” Biden then told reporters. “I just got one. It just got me.”

It was unclear how cicadas disrupted the mechanics of the press plane. Weather and crew rest issues also contributed to the flight delay late Tuesday. Ultimately, the plane was swapped for another one, and the flight took off shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The press plane is arranged with the assistance of the White House and carries journalists at their expense. There was not expected to be any impact on news coverage of Biden’s visit.

Also Read: On first overseas trip, US President Joe Biden to assure allies and meet Putin

Also Read: 63% adults have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose: Joe Biden

Latest World News

Write a comment

US Election News

Top News

Latest News

X