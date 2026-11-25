Washington:

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) have reportedly been hit by a cyber intrusion that compromised systems used to process unclassified information, raising fresh concerns about cybersecurity within US intelligence agencies. The breach reportedly targeted a computer system used for open-source intelligence (OSINT) analysis, although officials have said that classified information and critical systems were not affected. According to CNN, which cited four people familiar with the incident, the full extent of the intrusion remains unclear. An ODNI official said the incident did not affect critical capabilities or classified networks, while the CIA has declined to comment on the reported breach.

Hack targets system used for open-source intelligence

The reported breach involved a system used by the agencies to gather and analyse open-source intelligence, commonly referred to as OSINT. This form of intelligence relies on information available through public and commercial sources, including social media platforms, online databases, videos, websites and satellite imagery.

While such information may not be classified, intelligence agencies often use it to assess security threats, track developments and build a broader understanding of events. Some of the data is also sourced from commercial vendors, and when different datasets are combined, they may reveal sensitive information that is not immediately apparent from individual sources. The extent of the information accessed during the reported intrusion, and whether the hackers obtained or extracted any data, has not been publicly disclosed.

Cybersecurity concerns grow amid multiple US government disruptions

The latest incident comes amid a series of cybersecurity concerns and technology-related disruptions affecting US government agencies and critical infrastructure in recent weeks. The National Security Agency (NSA) experienced a multi-day outage affecting its internal classified network last week. However, officials and businesses said the disruption was caused by a technical issue rather than a cyberattack, according to The New York Times. The outage reportedly affected internal operations, but the agency's most sensitive intelligence systems were not impacted.

The disruptions have also coincided with growing concerns over software vulnerabilities identified using artificial intelligence. Officials and cybersecurity experts have noted that AI tools are increasingly capable of detecting flaws in software, prompting agencies and organisations to address vulnerabilities rapidly to prevent potential exploitation. In the CIA and ODNI incident, investigators are yet to publicly identify the hacker or the group behind the intrusion, according to reports cited by The New York Times.

Trump acknowledges reported FBI database breach

The reported intrusion involving the CIA and ODNI comes days after a separate breach involving the FBI's National Crime Information Center (NCIC), a nationwide database used by law enforcement agencies across the United States to exchange information about criminal suspects.

US President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge the FBI incident during a phone interview with Fox News on Saturday. Reacting to a question about the reported breach, Trump said, "I will say that it's not good — I don't like that," according to CNN. The FBI is investigating the incident, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The CIA and ODNI intrusion, however, does not appear to be connected to the reported FBI database breach, according to sources cited by CNN.

What is open-source intelligence and why does it matter?

Open-source intelligence (OSINT), involves gathering, examining and interpreting information collected from publicly accessible or commercially available sources. Intelligence agencies increasingly rely on it to monitor geopolitical developments, identify potential threats and supplement information obtained through traditional intelligence operations.

Why OSINT can still be sensitive

Public information: Social media posts, websites, videos and publicly available documents can provide valuable intelligence.

Commercial data: Satellite imagery, datasets and other information may be purchased from private companies.

Data aggregation: Combining several seemingly harmless sources can potentially reveal sensitive patterns, locations or insights.

Although OSINT is generally not classified, unauthorised access to the systems used to collect, analyse or store such information can still pose security risks.

(With inputs from ANI)

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