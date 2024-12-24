'Since we fled war, no one come to celebrate with us': Santa brings food, joy to displaced children in Congo

Follow us on Image Source : AP Santa brings food, and joy to displaced children in the Congo

Families living at a displaced camp in DR Congo got the chance to celebrate Christmas after Santa Claus arrived with festive cheer and hot food. A group of volunteers accompanied Santa to the Buhimba displaced persons camp, near Goma in North Kivu, where they cooked hundreds of meals.

Families and children gathered around Santa Claus in excitement. “We wanted to have fun with the kids as it's Christmas. It's important to celebrate with the kids and their moms," said Ali Abdallah who dressed up as Santa.

VIDEO: Santa brings food, joy to displaced children in Congo

The event was organized by a youth association called "Leader Volontaire" to support displaced people during the festive season. "There are thousands of displaced (people), so we came here because we wanted to spend a Christmas day and celebrate (with the children) and give them something to eat. That's it," Aimedo Saidi, volunteer.

Sifa Mugoli, a displaced grandmother of three, said it was the first time that people had come to the camp to celebrate with them. "Since we fled the war we've never had people come here to celebrate with us, but today I've just seen some young people come to give us a party, we're very happy, God bless you all!" said Mugoli, a displaced grandmother of three.

More than two and a half million people are displaced in the Kivu region, fleeing armed group attacks and in need of humanitarian assistance.

According to the organizers of this event, bringing a hot meal for those children and sharing a happy moment with them was more important than bringing toys to them.

(With inputs from agency)

ALSO READ: Where does Santa Claus live? The answer is more complicated than you think | READ