A dramatic military operation to capture one of the FBI's 10 most-wanted fugitives turned into a fierce gun battle in Mexico's Sinaloa state on Friday, with military helicopters firing from the air, explosions rocking the ground and armed cartel members launching a counterattack. The violence spread across nearby areas, forcing road closures and even bringing a baseball match to an abrupt halt as players fled the field and spectators scrambled for safety.

Mexican authorities confirmed the arrest of alleged cartel boss Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, also known as "El Chapo Isidro", in an operation conducted with assistance from the United States.

Scenes out of a war zone

Mexico's Defence Ministry said the operation was carried out by "elite military forces" using "stealth and surprise" to reach Meza-Flores, who heads the Guasave-based Meza-Flores criminal organisation, also known as Los Mazatlecos.

However, the operation quickly turned violent as security forces encountered armed resistance. The ministry said troops "came under attack with gunfire and explosives" after launching the operation, while cartel members erected roadblocks in several municipalities near the site of the arrest.

Videos circulating on social media showed military helicopters circling over Guasave and firing towards targets on the ground. Other surveillance footage, reported by CNN, appeared to show an exchange of gunfire between cartel members travelling in a truck and military helicopters.

Local authorities also confirmed "an attack on federal personnel" in the city.

Amid the intense gun battle, Meza-Flores was captured and subsequently flown to Mexico City, the Defence Ministry said.

The violence also disrupted everyday life in Guasave, spilling into a baseball stadium on Friday night and forcing the suspension of a match at Kuroda Park.

Spectators watching the game between Venados de Mazatlán and Algodoneros de Guasave rushed out of the stands as gunfire rang out nearby. Players were also seen abandoning the field midway through the match as the situation escalated.

"It's being suspended… there's a situation happening off the field," CNN quoted the announcers as telling viewers. "We wish first and foremost to ask God that everything is OK… there is a national security incident, it may be better for us to go to break now."

Who is Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores?

Meza-Flores, known as "El Chapo Isidro", heads the Meza-Flores criminal organisation, or Los Mazatlecos, which is based in Guasave.

He is listed among the FBI's 10 most-wanted fugitives, with the agency offering a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

According to the FBI's wanted poster, he is "allegedly responsible for the possession, distribution, and importation of large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana into the United States".

He was indicted in 2019 on drug trafficking violations and weapons possession charges. He had also faced drug trafficking charges in 2012, according to the FBI.

The US Treasury Department said in a 2013 statement that the Meza-Flores cartel was involved in "an extremely violent turf war" with the rival Sinaloa Cartel, which was then led by Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán. Guzmán is currently serving a prison sentence in the United States.

Mexico's Defence Ministry said the operation to capture Meza-Flores was conducted with US assistance.

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