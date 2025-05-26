Chinese University sparks outrage over rule requiring female students to lower pants for menstrual sick leave On May 15, the unnamed student posted a video online stating that she was instructed to undress at the campus clinic to verify her menstrual status when she sought medical leave.

Beijing:

A private university in Beijing has triggered outrage after a female student alleged she was asked to pull down her pants at a campus clinic to prove she was menstruating, in order to obtain sick leave. The claim has sparked widespread criticism on Chinese social media, reported the South China Morning Post.

The incident took place at the Gengdan Institute of Beijing University of Technology, a private, independent undergraduate college affiliated with one of China’s top public universities. On May 15, the unnamed student posted a video online stating that she was instructed to undress at the campus clinic to verify her menstrual status when she sought medical leave.

In the video, the student is heard asking, “So what you are saying is, every woman on her period has to take off her pants and show you to get a leave note?”

A female staff member at the clinic replies, “Basically, yes. It is not my personal rule, it is a regulation.” When the student demanded written documentation of the policy, the staff member refused and instead advised her to visit a hospital for formal certification.

University defends clinic procedures

On May 16, the Gengdan Institute released a statement asserting that the staff involved followed "standard procedures." According to the university: “The clinic staff followed proper protocols. They inquired about the student’s physical condition and, after obtaining her consent, proceeded with further diagnosis. No instruments or physical examinations were used.”

A staff member surnamed Xu later clarified to CNR News that the policy had been introduced earlier and was meant to prevent abuse of sick leave. “Some students repeatedly claimed to be on their period to request sick leave. One girl even asked for leave four or five times in a single month,” Xu said. “So the school had its reasons for enforcing this policy.”

Student responds, demands respectful policy

The student later posted a follow-up video stating she had visited a hospital and secured the necessary documentation. However, she stood firm in her criticism of the policy.

“I am simply asking for a reasonable and respectful policy on how women can request leave during their period,” she said. “If the school truly has a written rule requiring female students to show menstrual blood to a female doctor in order to qualify for sick leave, I will delete my video. But if no such rule exists, I will not back down.”

Social media erupts in protest

The incident has ignited a storm of criticism online, with netizens calling the practice "humiliating," "petty tyranny," and a form of harassment."

One user sarcastically commented, “So, if I have diarrhoea, do I need to poop in front of the school doctor to get leave?”

Another user shared a personal experience, Taking sick leave four or five times a month for menstrual pain is completely reasonable. During my chronic fatigue phase, I had my period for 50 consecutive days.”

Calls grow for policy reform

As the university faces growing public pressure, many are calling for clear, respectful policies around menstrual-related leave — and accountability for institutions that violate student dignity.

Zhang Yongquan, a former prosecutor and now a partner at Grandall Law Firm, told the Post that the practice is a clear violation of students' privacy rights and goes against Article 1011 of the Civil Code as well as Article 20 of the Law on the Protection of Women’s Rights and Interests.