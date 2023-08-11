Chinese surveillance vessel docks in Sri Lanka's Colombo Port despite security concerns raised by India

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE The arrival of the Chinese naval vessel in Colombo was delayed after concerns in India.

Despite concerns raised by India, a Chinese Navy warship said to be capable of surveillance docked at the Colombo port on Thursday. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) warship HAI YANG 24 HAO will leave on Saturday, said the Sri Lankan Navy.

"The 129 metre-long ship which arrived in Colombo is manned by a crew of 138 and it is commanded by Commander Jin Xin. The ship is scheduled to depart the country tomorrow," said Sri Lanka's Army.

Sri Lanka had delayed the arrival of the Chinese vessel after concerns raised by India. In August last year, India expressed strong concerns over a similar visit by Yuan Wang 5 - a Chinese ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship - in Hambantota.

The concerns stemmed from the possibility that the vessel's tracking systems could be used to spy on Indian defence installations while it was on its way to Sri Lanka. However, it was allowed to dock at the Hambantota port after a considerable delay.

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi commented on the docking at Colombo Port that India carefully monitors any development that bears on the country's security interests and takes all necessary measures to defend them.

"I am not sure whether it is a warship or not. Having seen these reports, I would emphasise that the government carefully monitors any development having a bearing on the country's security interests and takes all necessary measures to defend them," Bagchi said in his weekly press briefing.

Sri Lanka considers both India and China as important partners in its task to clear an enormous external debt, which caused the island nation to go into the worst financial crisis last year since its independence.

