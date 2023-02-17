Chinese spy balloon row: Joe Biden asserts not looking for new Cold War, says 'I make no apologies'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Alleged spy balloon emerged as a latest flashpoint between US and China

US President Joe Biden on Thursday underscored the need for an open line of communication with Beijing. Biden's statement comes in the wake of the latest flashpoint with China over the alleged 'spy balloons'.

High-flying objects not related to Chinese balloon programme: Biden

The three high-flying objects which were shot down over American and Canadian airspace this month were not related to the Chinese balloon programme, but most likely tied to private companies, recreation, or research institutions, US President Joe Biden said Thursday.

Seek competition, not conflict: Biden

"I've said, since the beginning of my administration, we seek competition not conflict with China. We're not looking for a new Cold War. But I make no apologies and we will compete. We will responsibly manage that competition so that it doesn't veer into conflict.

"This episode underscores the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between our diplomats and our military professionals," Biden said at the White House, his first after the recent shooting down of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the American airspace.

"Our diplomats will be engaging further and I will remain in communication with (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping).

I'm grateful for the work of the last several weeks of our intelligence, diplomatic, and military professionals who have proved once again to be the most capable in the world. I want to thank you all," he said.

Biden said he ordered the shooting down of the Chinese surveillance balloon as soon as it was safe to do so.

"The military advised against shooting it down over land because of the sheer size of it. It was the size of multiple school buses, and it posed a risk to people on the ground if it was shot down where people lived," he said.

"Instead, we tracked it closely, we analyzed its capabilities, and we learned more about how it operates.

Because we knew its path, we were able to protect sensitive sites against collection. We waited until it was safely over water which would not only protect civilians, but also enable us to recover substantial components for further analytics. Then we shot it down, sending a clear message," he said.

Violation of American sovereignty is unacceptable: Biden

"The violation of American sovereignty is unacceptable," he asserted.

This past Friday, the US put restrictions on six firms that directly support the People's Liberation Army Aerospace Programme that includes airships and balloons, denying them access to US technology. The US briefed its diplomatic partners and allies around the world on what they know about China's program and where their balloons have flown.

"Some of them have also raised their concerns directly with China. Our experts have lifted components of the Chinese balloon's payload off the ocean floor. We're analyzing them as I speak. What we learn will strengthen our capabilities. Now, we'll also continue to engage with China as we have throughout the past two weeks," he said.

Chinese govt admits balloon was from China

On February 6, China admitted that a huge balloon spotted over Latin America belongs to it, days after the US military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew over the continental US for days.

The Colombian Air Force and Costa Rica’s Civil Aviation Authority both confirmed that a white observation balloon similar to the one spotted over the US was tracked in their airspace last week, though they did not attribute the vessel to China. This is the first time Beijing has admitted the balloon spotted over two Latin American countries belongs to China.

"With regard to the balloon over Latin America, it has been verified that the unmanned airship is from China, of civilian nature and used for flight test," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters here in response to a volley of questions on the two suspected spy balloons.

China has denied accusations of spying, saying it was monitoring the weather.

"Affected by the weather and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course and entered into the airspace of Latin America and the Caribbean," Mao said. "China is a responsible country and always acts in strict accordance with international law. We have informed relevant sides. It is being properly handled and will not pose any threat to any country. They have expressed their understanding," she said.

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

On February 5, the US military downed the Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean and launched a mission to recover all the equipment from its debris, drawing a strong reaction from China which on Sunday warned of repercussions over America's use of force against its civilian unmanned airship. At the direction of President Joe Biden, the US military at 2.39 pm EST on Friday shot down the Chinese surveillance balloon in the Atlantic Ocean, some six miles (9.65 kms) away from the US shores in South Carolina, with no damage to the life and properties of Americans, a senior defence official told reporters in Washington.

Fighter aircraft from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia inspired a single missile into the balloon, causing it to crash into the ocean within the US territorial airspace, said the official, adding that as of now there are no indications that any people including US military personnel, civilian aircraft or maritime vessels were harmed in any way.

Chinese 'spy balloon' around the size of 'three buses'

On February 3, the Pentagon alleged that a Chinese "spy balloon" around the size of "three buses" was spotted over the United States' airspace. This comes days ahead of US State Secretary Antony Blinken's scheduled visit to Beijing. Speaking to the media, Pentagon Spokesman Brigadier Gen Pat Ryder said the US has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is currently flying over the continental region of the country.

