Vital for 'dragon' and 'elephant' to come together, be friends: Chinese President Xi to PM Modi

Beijing/Tianjin:

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised that it is important for India and China to "come together" and "be friends" in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin as the two leaders held wide-ranging talks to reset the bilateral relations.

In his opening remarks during delegation-level talks with PM Modi, President Xi said, "The World is going towards transformation. China and India are two of the most civilizational countries. We are the world's two most populous countries and part of the Global South... It is vital to be friends, a good neighbour, and the Dragon and the Elephant to come together..."

Committed to take forward ties based: PM Modi to President Xi

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi said that India is committed to taking forward its ties with China based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity. "We are determined to take our relationship forward based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity. We extend our best wishes for the successful hosting of the SCO Summit, and I thank you for the invitation for this visit and this meeting," he added.

PM Modi said the welfare of 2.8 billion people is linked to bilateral cooperation between India and China.

The Prime Minister also noted that there is peace and stability along the border following last year's disengagement process, adding that direct flights between the two countries are being resumed.

He also made a mention of the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. "We had a meaningful discussion in Kazan last year. There was peace and stability on the borders during the disengagement process. The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has also resumed," said PM Modi. "With cooperation between our nations, the interests of 2.8 billion people are associated - this is needed for humanity."

