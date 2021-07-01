Thursday, July 01, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Chinese mainland reports 12 new imported COVID cases

Chinese mainland reports 12 new imported COVID cases

Among the imported cases, three were reported in Fujian, two each in Shanghai, Anhui, Sichuan and Yunnan, and one in Shaanxi, Xinhua news agency reported.

IANS IANS
Beijing Published on: July 01, 2021 8:46 IST
ChinA, new imported COVID cases, coronavirus pandemic, covid latest news, coronavirus news internati
Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Chinese mainland reports 12 new imported COVID cases.

 

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 12 imported Covid-19 cases but no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Among the imported cases, three were reported in Fujian, two each in Shanghai, Anhui, Sichuan and Yunnan, and one in Shaanxi, Xinhua news agency reported.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported Wednesday, said the commission.

Also Read: China's CoronaVac found safe, effective in kids, adolescents: Lancet

Also Read: China turns on world’s second-biggest hydropower dam

 

Latest World News

Write a comment

US Election News

Top News

Latest News

X