Chinese Global Times quotes Hindu proverb to hail PM Modi's Beijing visit: 'Help your brother's boat...' PM Modi's anticipated visit to China for the SCO summit signals a potential reset in India-China relations amid escalating US-India trade tensions. Beijing increasingly views strong ties with New Delhi as essential for regional peace and shared prosperity.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, marking his first visit to China in seven years. While the visit has not been officially confirmed, multiple Indian media outlets have cited informed sources, sparking significant international attention.

If the visit materialises, it will be seen as a diplomatic milestone in reviving bilateral ties that had hit a low point following the 2020 Galwan border clash.

Warming ties after years of tensions

Relations between India and China have shown signs of improvement in recent months. After years of strained ties, a series of high-level visits by Indian officials—including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval—suggest a thaw in the diplomatic freeze.

In October 2024, a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan laid the groundwork for renewed engagement. Both sides agreed that India and China are development partners, not threats or competitors. Since then, people-to-people exchanges have resumed, with India reissuing tourist visas for Chinese nationals and China reopening access to the Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage route.

Global Times editorial welcomes Modi, but with caveats

China's state-run newspaper Global Times responded to news of Modi's potential visit with a cautiously optimistic editorial. The paper acknowledged the recent momentum in bilateral relations but also expressed concerns about obstacles created by India.

These include India's review and restriction of Chinese investments, limitations on visas for Chinese technical experts, and the delayed resumption of direct flights. Global Times warned that without addressing these barriers, rebuilding trust will remain difficult.

The editorial quoted a Hindu proverb: "Help your brother's boat across, and your own will reach the shore."

The editorial emphasised that if PM Modi's visit can address these issues, it could become a pivotal moment in deepening bilateral cooperation.

Timing amid US tariff war raises speculation

The timing of Modi's reported China trip is significant, coming just days after US President Donald Trump announced a 50% tariff on Indian imports. The move was reportedly linked to India's continued oil imports from Russia, which Washington claimed posed a "national security threat."

In response, Prime Minister Modi has reportedly taken a firm stance, making it clear that India will defend its economic interests and not bow to pressure. The Chinese media has interpreted Modi’s diplomatic shift as a reaffirmation of India's independent foreign policy.

Global Times dismissed Western speculation that Modi’s visit is a strategic hedge against the United States, stating that China-India relations are based on shared interests and long-standing historical logic — not opposition to a third party.

Shared interests, shared future

As two of the world's largest emerging economies, China and India share overlapping interests in trade, counterterrorism, and regional development. Both are leading voices in the Global South and play crucial roles in multilateral platforms like the SCO.

A successful visit by PM Modi could serve as a catalyst for greater cooperation in these areas and signal the beginning of a new phase in China-India relations — often metaphorically referred to as "the dragon and the elephant dancing together".