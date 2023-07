Follow us on Image Source : AP/TWITTER/FU XIAOTIAN Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and journalist Fu Xiaotian.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, a close aide of the President, who is known for his skewering one-liners and punchlines wrapped in metaphors while defending his government, has been removed from his post, Global Times reported. According to the report, the major development came after China's top legislature convened a session on Tuesday to review a draft criminal law amendment and a decision on official appointment and removal.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

