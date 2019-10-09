Wednesday, October 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Chinese firm gets 23-year tax exemption in Pak

Chinese firm gets 23-year tax exemption in Pak

This was announced by Pakistan Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday. He said that the government has granted tax exemption to the China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC) for 23 years to facilitate establishment of its industrial units at Gwadar Port.

IANS IANS
Islamabad Published on: October 09, 2019 11:53 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

Chinese firm gets 23-year tax exemption in Pak

Pakistan has decided to give tax exemption of 23 years to a Chinese firm working at Gwadar Port.

This was announced by Pakistan Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday. He said that the government has granted tax exemption to the China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC) for 23 years to facilitate establishment of its industrial units at Gwadar Port, reported Dawn news.

COPHC CEO Zhang Baozhong said the present government had resolved the tax exemption issue that had been pending for the past seven years. He expressed the hope that due to the business-friendly policies of the government, more foreign investment would come to the country.

Zaidi said that the project had already been operating at Gwadar Port and now would get tax exemption for installation of machinery and other equipment at the port. The initiative was a step towards relocation of the Chinese manufacturing industry in Gwadar and engaging the local labour, he said, adding that the move would ultimately boost Pakistan's economy.

The Minister said the COPHC would also set up a desalination plant, Pak-China Technical and Vocational Training Institute and Pak-China Friendship Hospital in Gwadar.

ALSO READ | US restricts visas to Chinese officials over internment of Muslim minorities

ALSO READ | Pakistan sets up special body for multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDengue outbreak feared as over 1,100 test positive in Karachi