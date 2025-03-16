Chinese fighter jet crashes during training mission near Hainan province Notably, the Chinese military remains highly secretive and rarely reports on accidents. The crash is reported to have occurred near a town on China's southernmost island province of Hainan.

A Chinese fighter jet crashed during a training mission with the pilot parachuting to safety, state media said. In a brief report, the Xinhua News Agency said on Saturday that the crash happened near a town on China's southernmost island province of Hainan, home to numerous air force and naval bases, radar stations and other military infrastructure aimed at shoring-up China's claim to the vast, strategic South China Sea.

The report didn't provide any further details except that the cause of the accident was under investigation.

China's military, the People's Liberation Army, is highly secretive and rarely reports on accidents, despite having the world's largest navy and standing army.

China has not fought in an actual war in 35 years, but is expanding its military footprint along with its push to overcome the West in the latest technology.