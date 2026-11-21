Washington:

US President Donald Trump said his administration would not allow American companies to set up artificial intelligence (AI) data centres and related infrastructure overseas, arguing that such investments could benefit China. He also warned that firms building such facilities outside the US would face hefty taxes.

'China will take all of them': Trump

"We're not allowing data centres to go into other countries because China will take all of them, and we're not allowing that to happen," Trump said in a White House press briefing following his "consequential" visit to China.

Trump emphasised the importance of retaining data centre investments within the United States, urging local communities to benefit from the construction of such facilities.

The US President also stressed that Washington was determined to maintain its competitive advantage over Beijing in AI infrastructure and technology, saying that the two countries were significantly ahead of other competitors. "SI plants, we have a lot of that. The data centers, and we're going to fight very hard for the data centers because we're not going to let China. We're leading China," he said.

US tech companies will face 'tremendous tax'

President Trump said that the US tech companies will face "a tremendous tax" if they build artificial intelligence data centres in other countries.

"You ought to take advantage of the data centers. Make them pay you. Make them pay your community. But take advantage. Don't shut them off. And there's always somebody else in this country, but if it's not this country, there's somebody else outside. And we're not going to allow our companies to build data centers outside of our country. We're not going to allow that to happen," Trump said.

Trump did not provide details Friday, and he said he hadn't yet told his own officials about his plan.

Trump on China cooperation in AI

Trump said his discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping had resulted in an agreement to establish joint safeguards for the AI sector, noting that the US and China were the two leading countries in the field.

"President Xi and I agree that we're going to do some joint guardrails, the two of us, because there really is no third place. We are so leading. We're leading, and they're second. And there's nobody even close after that. I don't think there ever will be. But whoever wins, SI wins," Trump said.

Trump also criticised the relocation of technology investments and manufacturing operations overseas, arguing that the trend had weakened the United States' economic and technological standing. "They allowed that to happen with chips and everything else, and it was very destructive to our country. That's where we started going behind," he added.

His remarks underline the administration's emphasis on keeping strategic technology infrastructure and investments within the United States, particularly as competition with China over artificial intelligence and data centre development continues to feature in Washington's policy priorities.

However, a September CNN poll found that 87 per cent of respondents expressed greater concern than excitement over the construction of data centres for AI development.

(WIth ANI inputs)

Also Read

Trump praises India's low interest rates, 7% GDP growth, says US could hit 20% with same approach