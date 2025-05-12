China welcomes India-Pakistan ceasefire, says it contributes to regional peace and stability Earlier, China had said that it will continue to stand by Pakistan in upholding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence.

Beijing:

China has welcomed the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, stating that the move contributes to peace and stability in the region, according to the Chinese media outlet Global Times. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that China has taken note of the relevant developments and believes that a ceasefire between India and Pakistan aligns with the fundamental and long-term interests of both nations.

He was responding to questions about India and Pakistan reaching a ceasefire consensus and reports of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaking separately with Pakistani Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and Indian NSA Ajit Doval.

China welcomes and supports this development

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that China welcomes and supports the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, emphasising that it serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both countries, promotes regional peace and stability, and reflects the shared expectations of the international community.

"China had taken note of the relevant reports and believes that a ceasefire between India and Pakistan serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both countries, contributes to regional peace and stability, and reflects the shared expectations of the international community. He added that China welcomes and supports this development," said Lin Jian.

India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement on Saturday along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border, following heightened tensions triggered by the Indian Armed Forces' strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both countries agreed to halt all forms of military action—on land, in the air, and at sea—effective from 5 PM on Saturday.

China had said it will continue to stand with Pakistan

Earlier on Saturday, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi issued a statement and said his country would continue to stand by Pakistan in upholding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence.

The Chinese foreign minister made these comments during a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, according to a statement by the Foreign Office. During the conversation, Dar briefed Wang Yi on the evolving regional situation.

He reaffirmed that China, as Pakistan's All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partner and iron-clad friend, will continue to stand firmly by Pakistan in upholding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence, the Foreign Office said.

Also Read: Pakistan Army reaffirms its motto, calls itself 'jihadi force' and General Asim Munir a 'jihadi leader'

Also Read: Pakistan exposed again: Army uses edited India TV clip to falsely claim missile strike | Here's the truth