China's military support to Pakistan during last year's Operation Sindoor was part of a broader strategy to "suppress India's rise", a US congressional panel has said in its latest annual report, warning that Beijing is using military pressure along the border, economic restrictions and maritime expansion to constrain New Delhi's strategic influence.

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) has called for deeper intelligence, maritime and manufacturing cooperation between Washington and New Delhi to counter China's growing regional influence. The report also underscored India's importance in shaping the balance of power in Asia and countering Beijing's strategic ambitions.

China's campaign and why India matters for US

In a chapter titled "China’s Other Front: India and the Future of US Strategy in the Indo-Pacific," the congressional commission said Beijing's expanding security partnership with Islamabad has made the possibility of a two-front contingency an increasingly pressing concern for India.

Referring to the May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict, which followed the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people, the report said India's Operation Sindoor demonstrated how China could support Pakistan during a crisis without directly entering the hostilities.

According to the commission, such support could complicate India's military planning in any future confrontation with Pakistan. It added that China's evolving military partnership with Islamabad has made a two-front scenario an increasingly critical concern for New Delhi.

China intimidated by India's rise?

The commission said Beijing views India's rise as a strategic challenge and employs military, economic and maritime pressure to constrain the country's growing influence.

It noted that India is among the few countries with the demographic, economic, military and geographical scale to significantly influence the long-term balance of power with China.

Highlighting India's position as the world's most populous nation, largest democracy, a nuclear-armed state and a country with one of the world's largest militaries, the report pointed to its 2,100-mile contested border with China and its strategic position along key Indian Ocean sea lanes that carry a substantial share of China's energy and trade.

However, the panel also cautioned that India's approach to China is shaped by its own strategic interests and commitment to "strategic autonomy". It said closer ties between Washington and New Delhi would not necessarily translate into alignment on every broader American objective.

Deeper India-US ties to maintain power of balance in Asia

While the Western Pacific remains the primary arena of US-China rivalry, the commission said India presents Beijing with another significant strategic challenge, both on land and at sea.

For Washington, a stronger India could help create a more favourable balance of power in Asia while providing an alternative to Chinese manufacturing and supply chains.

The report also warned that China's expanding naval and surveillance presence is beginning to test India's longstanding strategic advantages in the Indian Ocean and place additional operational pressure on its forces.

It noted that Beijing is developing infrastructure and logistical support to sustain longer naval deployments, while Chinese naval, surveillance and research vessels are operating increasingly close to India and strategically important sea lanes.

Key recommendations for US

To counter China's regional pressure and strengthen strategic cooperation, the USCC recommended that Congress direct the US Secretary of Defence and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to work with their Indian counterparts to improve undersea and maritime domain awareness across the Indian Ocean.

The commission called for moving beyond periodic military exercises towards sustained operational coordination. This would include regular intelligence and surveillance sharing, joint tracking of Chinese naval and submarine movements, and improved procedures for responding to maritime threats.

The panel also warned that China was applying elements of its South China Sea approach to the Indian Ocean, including references to historic rights and the renaming of undersea features. It said such moves could lay the groundwork for more assertive actions or potential jurisdictional claims.

Additionally, the commission recommended establishing an Indo-American Strategic Leadership Exchange Program to develop long-term ties among emerging defence, government, business and academic leaders from the two countries.

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