India to join video conference with China on controlling Covid-19

Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Friday said that China will hold a video conference with more than 10 countries in the Eurasian and South Asia on prevention and control of Covid-19 today. Taking on to Twitter, Weidong said, "China will hold a video conference with more than 10 countries in the Eurasian and South Asia on prevention and control of Covid-19 today. China will support and assist its friendly neighbors in the spirit of solidarity amid adversity." The participants will reportedly share best practices and experiences of their countries in controlling the spread of Covid-19 and discuss the way forward in tackling the devastation caused by the Coronavirus.

India today recorded its fifth death due to the novel coronavirus as an Italian citizen, who had reportedly recovered three days ago, passed away in Jaipur. The global death toll due to the coronavirus outbreak has reached 9,881, with over 2,42,000 infections.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan has imposed a nationwide curfew from Friday until Monday to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 9,000 lives globally, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office has announced. The curfew announcement comes a day after the country's Election Commission announced the postponement of the parliamentary election which was scheduled for April 25. The Commission said a decision on the new date would be taken after March 25.