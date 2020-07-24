Image Source : PTI (FILE) Tit-for-tat move: China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu

In a tit-for-tat move after US ordered closure of Chinese consulate in Houston, China on Friday ordered closure of US consulate in Chengdu (China). This move has further strained ties between the two major countries. Chengdu is the provincial capital of Sichuan province in China.

The consulate in Chengdu is considered strategically important as it allows the US to gather information on Tibet. Supporters of Dalai Lama have long been demanding autonomy for the region.

While ordering closure, China accused US staff in the consulate of "of interfering in China's internal affairs and harming China's national security interests."

US had levelled allegations of spying against Chinese officials in their consulate in Houston.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Friday, said,"hat closing the US mission in Chengdu was a "legitimate and necessary response" to Washington demanding that the Chinese consulate in Houston be shut. US officials have made similar accusations about Chinese diplomats acting beyond their duties and engaging in espionage related activity.

Earlier, the ministry, in a statement noted that on July 21, the US launched a "unilateral provocation" by abruptly demanding that China close its Consulate General in Houston.

The US move seriously breached international law, the basic norms of international relations, and the terms of the China-US Consular Convention, the foreign ministry statement said.

“It gravely harmed China-US relations. The measure taken by China is a legitimate and necessary response to the unjustified act by the US. It conforms with international law, the basic norms of international relations, and customary diplomatic practices”, it said.

“The current situation in China-US relations is not what China desires to see, and the US is responsible for all this. We once again urge the US to immediately retract its wrong decision and create necessary conditions for bringing the bilateral relationship back on track”, it said.

Chengdu is one of six US foreign missions, including the embassy in Beijing, in mainland China. The US also has a consulate in Hong Kong.

The US ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston, a move it said was aimed "to protect American intellectual property and private information."

Top American officials have accused the Chinese consulate in Houston of being part of Beijing's espionage operation in the US.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he may order the closure of more Chinese consulates in the country. The Chinese consulate in Houston was one of five in the US, along with the embassy in Washington DC. It has consulates in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Relations between the US and China have taken a turn for the worse in recent months over Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Fresh concerns over China's crackdown of its Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang and Beijing imposing a controversial national security law in Hong Kong have also raised bilateral tensions.

In a major speech on the Trump administration's China policy on Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the Chinese consulate in Houston “a hub of spying and intellectual property theft.”

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said earlier the US made the decision to close down the Houston consulate because of the “massive, massive theft of our research and our intellectual property.”

According to media reports, the US has asked China to close down its Consulate General in Houston within 72 hours.

The US consulate in Chengdu had attracted headlines in the past.

It was besieged by crowds to protest the US bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade in 1999.

The consulate was also the site of the dramatic attempted defection in 2012 by Chongqing police chief Wang Lijun, whose actions kicked off a series of events that led to the downfall of top Communist Party official Bo Xilai.

Bo was regarded as a serious contender for power against Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Observers had previously suggested Beijing could order the closure of the US consulate in Wuhan, which is informally paired with Houston and the most recent to open in China.

Lu Xiang, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, told state-run Global Times that choosing the US consulate in Chengdu is an equivalent and reciprocal countermeasure as the consulate covers the consular services among the southwest region of China and its number of employees is almost equal to that of China's consulate in Houston.

“The US is unlikely to make further provocations to close more Chinese diplomatic missions. Choosing the consulate in Houston could help the Trump administration distract the public's attention from the worsening epidemic situation in Texas, a traditional ‘red state,’ which the Republican Party can't afford to lose,” he said.

But other Chinese consulates in the US are located in cities like New York and San Francisco, which are in the “blue states” that the Republicans can't win, so it would be meaningless for Trump to close more as it won't help him win the election, Lu said.

Trump, a Republican, is seeking a re-election to the White House in the November 3 presidential elections.

(With PTI inputs)

