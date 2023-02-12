Sunday, February 12, 2023
     
China to shoot down unidentified object flying over its waters, says report

According to The Paper, authorities in China were planning to shoot an unidentified object flyover waters of Qingdao Jimo district. Fishermen in the region have also been alerted to remain careful about safety.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 12, 2023 22:43 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

China is planning to shoot an unidentified object which it discovered flying over Qingdao, reports have said. 

The development has come after three high-altitude flying objects were shot down by US figther jets in the recent days over United States and Canada. 

(More to follow...)

