China to shoot down unidentified object flying over its waters, says report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

China is planning to shoot an unidentified object which it discovered flying over Qingdao, reports have said.

According to The Paper, authorities in China were planning to shoot an unidentified object flyover waters of Qingdao Jimo district. Fishermen in the region have also been alerted to remain careful about safety.

The development has come after three high-altitude flying objects were shot down by US figther jets in the recent days over United States and Canada.

(More to follow...)

ALSO READ | US jets shoot down another 'high-altitude airborne object' over northern Canada, 2nd such move in 2 days

ALSO READ | After Chinese balloon, US military fighter jet shoots down 'unknown object' flying off Alaska coast

Latest World News