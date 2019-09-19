Image Source : CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY China tells US to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs

China on Thursday strongly urged the US to respect the Asian nation's sovereignty and immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks in response to reports that the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a news conference on Wednesday with House members as well as Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong Chi-fung and Denise Ho, to back the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, Xinhua news agency reported.

"China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes this move," Geng said at a press briefing, accusing Pelosi and other US politicians of confusing right from wrong, engaging with Hong Kong separatists and grossly interfering in China's internal affairs.

Geng reiterated that Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal matters and brook no interference from any outside forces.

"We strongly urge the US side to abide by international laws and basic norms governing international relations, respect China's sovereignty, and immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs in any form and advancing the Hong Kong-related act," Geng said.

He also called on the US to desist from supporting any moves to undermine Hong Kong's prosperity and stability.

