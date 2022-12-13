Tuesday, December 13, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. China sends 18 nuclear-capable bomber aircraft into Taiwan’s air defence zone

China sends 18 nuclear-capable bomber aircraft into Taiwan’s air defence zone

China-Taiwan tension: Amid soaring tension between China and Taiwan, Beijing on Tuesday sent at least 18 nuclear-capable H-6 bomber aircraft into Taiepi's air defence zone.

Written By : Ajeet Kumar Edited By : Ajeet Kumar | Taiwan
Published on: December 13, 2022 18:22 IST
Visitors look at the J-16D electronic warfare variant of
Image Source : AP Visitors look at the J-16D electronic warfare variant of the Chinese military's J-16 airplane during 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition

China-Taiwan tension: Amid soaring tension between China and Taiwan, Beijing on Tuesday sent at least 18 nuclear-capable H-6 bomber aircraft into Taiepi's air defence zone. This prompted the island nation to task CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to the Chinese aggression. The same has been confirmed by the Taiwanese Defence Ministry through its social media accounts on Tuesday morning.

Notably, this was the first time when Beijing sent a record number of nuclear-capable bomber aircraft ever since the tension between the two nations flared following the visit of US Speaker Nancy Pelosi. 

 

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Latest News