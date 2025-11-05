China suspends 24 per cent tariff on US Goods, retains 10 per cent levy after Xi-Trump meet The announcement comes soon after last week’s meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, which signaled a move toward easing trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Beijing:

China will suspend its 24 per cent additional tariff on US goods for one year while retaining a 10 per cent levy, the country's State Council Tariff Commission announced on Wednesday, reported news agency Xinhua. The decision comes just days after a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, which signaled progress toward reducing trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

According to the statement released by the State Council Tariff Commission, China will make the adjustment from 1:01 pm on November 10, 2025. The commission further said that the move aims to implement the outcomes and consensus reached in the China-US economic and trade talks.

The continued suspension of certain additional tariffs between China and the United States will foster stable, healthy, and sustainable growth in bilateral trade, benefiting citizens of both nations and supporting global economic prosperity, the commission stated.

It further announced that starting at 1:01 pm on November 10, 2025, China will lift the additional tariff measures outlined in an earlier directive on specific imports from the United States.

In the March announcement, China had decided to impose an additional 15 per cent tariff on imported chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton originating from the United States. Sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products were subject to an additional 10 per cent tariff.

The commission emphasised that ending these tariffs aligns with the core interests of both countries and their citizens, reflects the expectations of the global community, and will help elevate China-U.S. economic and trade relations to a new level.

