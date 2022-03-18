While India celebrates Holi, China suffers massive Covid wave. Is 2020 going to be repeated in 2022?

Follow us on Image Source : AP A man waves as he delivers supplies to residents under lock down on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Beijing. Even as authorities lock down cities in China's worst outbreak in two years, they are looking for an exit ramp from what has been a successful but onerous COVID-19 prevention strategy.

The situation in China with respect to Covid has once again started detorirating as cases continue to implode.

With the outbreak of Omicron variant in the region, people in the country are facing difficulty in getting tested and getting quarantine. Medical supplies may also face shortage at many health facilities as only 3 day stock is left at many places according to reports.

Lockdown have been imposed in several Chinese cities. In the last 10 days, the country has recorded over 14000 new cases. China, which is facing its worst Covid situation after 2020, is now registering a steep rise in daily cases ranging between between 600-2000.

Many regions in China are facing 'Zero Covid' policy even though authorities are looking for an exit from what has been a successful but onerous Covid-19 prevention strategy.

One of the worst hit region in China is Jilin where people are facing it hard to get quarantine facility as beds are falling short.

Chen Zhengmin, a professor of epidemiology at Oxford University, said that the next two weeks are crucial to determine whether the current measures, including restrictions, are sufficient to prevent infection.

Temporary hospitals have been set up to boost quarantine facility. Though 90% Chinese population is vaccinated now, however, elderly people have not received booster dose.

What is China's 'Zero Covid' policy against Coronavirus

Accprding to this policy, the infected or Covid suspects are identified, then they are quarantined. About 90% of the population in China has got the corona vaccine. However , Chinese experts claim that not enough elderly people have had boosters, posing a risk of infection and death. It is also not clear how effective are Chinese vaccines in stopping Omicron.

Millions of people forced to live in lockdown

Due to the lockdown in many cities in China, people are forced to remain in their homes. In Shenzhen, which has a population of 17 million, people have been told that only one member of the family can go out once in two or three days to get essential items. The people of Shenzhen have questioned these restrictions.

Peter, a resident of Schengen, says this is not the right way to deal with Omicron. He said, we have seen abroad Omicron is like usual cold. Many people have cured through this. Then why are we being forced to live in lockdown.



Flights diverted from Shanghai

In Shanghai, a call was taken to 106 international flights scheduled between March 21 and May 1 to other Chinese cities. Strict restrictions have also been imposed in Changchun.

