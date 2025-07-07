China slams Trump's 10% tariff threats, calls them 'coercion tactics' as trade tensions escalate Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, said at a regular press conference that the use of tariffs benefits no one.

Beijing:

China on Monday strongly opposed to US President Doanld Trump’s 10% tariff threats and said it is being used as a tool of coercion to pressure other countries. The fresh statement came from the Chinese foreign ministry, following a threat by US President Donald Trump to impose an additional 10% tariff on nations aligning with the BRICS group of developing countries.

China expresses strong opposition to Trump’s threats

Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, said at a regular press conference that the use of tariffs benefits no one.

Earlier in the day, Trump threatened to impose an additional 10 per cent tariff on countries aligning themselves with the “anti-American” policies of the BRICS grouping.

Here’s what Trump said on 10% tariff

“Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10 per cent Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Sunday night.

His comments came after the BRICS bloc condemned the increase of tariffs without naming Trump. Leaders of the BRICS are meeting in Brazil for the 17th BRICS Summit on July 6-7.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

Trump also said in a separate post that the US will send out “letters” on tariffs and deals to various countries beginning Monday.

“I am pleased to announce that the UNITED STATES TARIFF Letters, and/or Deals, with various Countries from around the World, will be delivered starting 12:00 PM (Eastern), Monday, July 7th. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J TRUMP, President of The United States of America,” he said.

Also Read:

Trump threatens 10% additional tariff on nations aligning with anti-American policies of BRICS: 'No exception'

Trump calls Elon Musk's plan for new political party 'ridiculous', says tech billionaire 'gone off the rails'