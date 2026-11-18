China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin met on Wednesday in Shenzhen, a day before their historic trilateral meeting with Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit.

No official statement was issued on what the two leaders discussed, but it is likely that they held deliberations over the ongoing global situation amid concerns over the uncertainty triggered by the Iran war and the Ukraine conflict.

The meeting assumes significance, as both China and Russia have been critical of America's military operation against Iran in the Middle East. While Russia has largely adopted a diplomatic approach in expressing its opposition, China has been more vocal in its criticism against the US over the conflict. And against this backdrop, it is all but certain that discussions would surely be held on Iran when the three leaders meet on Thursday.

But there is no clarity whether they would holds talks over the Ukraine war. Officials at White House had denied discussions on Ukraine, citing China is not a part of the peace negotiations, but Trump has stated that the conflict in Europe would be discussed when he meets Xi and Putin.

Xi calls for 'greater cooperation'; Putin hopeful of trilateral meet

Before the beginning of the APEC Summit, Xi had called for a greater international cooperation on free trade and artificial trade (AI). "Starting by lowering tariffs, expanding access and exploring regulations and management standards, China will conduct deep-seated reform," he had said.

On the contrary, Putin had said that he hopes the upcoming trilateral meeting with Xi and Trump would be "highly useful". "At a time when military-political risks are on the rise, what is desperately needed is unity rather than division... and dialogue rather than ultimatums," Putin said.

Will North Kim be present at APEC Summit?

There is also a speculation that North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un might attend the APEC Summit. Trump has said he would like to meet the North Korean leader, but noted that a lot would depend on if Xi invites him.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stopped short of confirming the meeting with Kim. "If we have a problem with North Korea, the only way we're ever going to solve it is if we engage with them," Rubio said in Manila.

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Trump-Putin-Xi trilateral talks: Iran war, nuclear arms control on agenda, Ukraine unlikely to feature