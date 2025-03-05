China's stern message to Trump over tariffs: 'If US wants war, we are ready to fight' After US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on China, Beijing said it will retaliate with additional tariffs on some products imported from the United States.

Reacting sharply to US President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on China, Beijing has said that it is ready to fight any war, be it a tariff war or any other war, with the US. In a post, the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused the US of using fentanyl as a "flimsy excuse" to raise tariffs on imports coming from China.

In its post, the Foreign Ministry claims that the US itself is responsible for the fentanyl crisis, while China has taken robust steps to assist the US in dealing with the issue. The post adds, "Instead of recognising our efforts, the U.S. has sought to smear and shift blame to China and is seeking to pressure and blackmail China with tariff hikes. They’ve been PUNISHING us for helping them."

What is the fentanyl issue that US faces?

Notably, the US currently grapples with the inflow of fentanyl, which is a lethal and highly potent synthetic opioid. China and Mexico are the major sources of fentanyl inflow in the US. In recent times, fentanyl-related deaths have occurred in the US, which probably has drawn Trump's attention to the issue. The crisis, according to a report, peaked in 2022 and 2023, when drug overdoses caused more than 111,000 fatalities per year.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump launched a trade war against America's three biggest trading partners, drawing immediate retaliation from Mexico, Canada, and China and sending financial markets into a tailspin as the US faced the threat of rekindled inflation and paralysing uncertainty for business.

China retaliates against Trump's tariffs

China also retaliated against US President Donald Trump’s imposition of a second round of 10 per cent tariffs on its exports by slapping an additional 15 per cent tariff on American goods and initiated legal action against Washington at the WTO.

China will impose additional tariffs on some products imported from the United States, effective from March 10, the China’s Customs Tariff Commission said Tuesday.

An additional 15 cent tariff will be imposed on imported chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton originating from the US, it said in a statement.

