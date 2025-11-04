China's morphing hypersonic missile test marks major leap in military technology Developed by the National University of Defense Technology (NUDT) under the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the missile features foldable wings that retract for speed and extend for agility, allowing it to dodge interceptors and maneuver unpredictably.

New Delhi:

Chinese scientists have reportedly achieved a major milestone in military aviation by testing a prototype of a morphing hypersonic missile that can change its shape mid-flight while travelling at speeds exceeding Mach 5 (five times the speed of sound).

Developed by a team from the National University of Defence Technology (NUDT) — the top military technology institute under China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) — the innovation could transform future aerial warfare.

Wings that fold and unfold in flight

The missile’s unique adaptive design allows its wings to retract for speed and extend for manoeuvrability.

When maximum velocity is needed, the wings fold tightly into the body, creating a sleek, needle-like profile that reduces drag and heat buildup.

When agility is required — such as dodging anti-missile interceptors or changing course toward a target — the wings deploy outward, enabling the missile to make sharp turns and sudden altitude shifts.

This dual capability makes the system extremely difficult for current air-defence systems to track or intercept.

Mastering control at extreme speeds

Managing a shape-shifting structure at hypersonic velocity is a major technical challenge, as air friction at such speeds can heat surfaces to over 2,000°C.

To overcome this, Chinese engineers employed a cutting-edge "super-twisting sliding mode control" algorithm — a computer system capable of adjusting wing movements with extreme precision.

According to reports, ground simulations and tests confirmed the stability of the design, preventing destructive vibrations and maintaining aerodynamic control.

Global implications and strategic impact

Experts say this breakthrough could reshape military strategy worldwide.

Traditional missile defence systems rely on predicting a missile’s path, but a projectile that can alter its shape and flight path unpredictably could render such systems ineffective.

Analysts suggest that, once operational, China’s morphing hypersonic vehicles could enable long-range strikes on high-value targets, such as aircraft carriers or missile defence installations, raising the stakes in the global race for hypersonic dominance.

A new frontier in military technology

This successful test underscores China's growing lead in next-generation weapon development, adding a new dimension to the hypersonic arms race already involving the United States and Russia.

If further trials confirm flight stability and operational capability, the morphing hypersonic missile could become one of the most advanced — and unpredictable — weapons ever built.