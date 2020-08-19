Image Source : PTI China's medical team to aid COVID-19 fight in Sudan, Guinea (Representational image)

A medical team on Wednesday departed from east China's Anhui Province to aid the anti-epidemic fight in South Sudan and the Republic of Guinea. The team consists of eight experts in the fields of infectious disease prevention and treatment, respiratory disease treatment, intensive care and nursing. They will stay in the two countries for about 20 days to help fight COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We will bring China's anti-epidemic experiences to local communities, and share our prevention and treatment plans combining the use of traditional Chinese medicine and Western medicine to help them combat the epidemic," said Tong Jiabing, a respiratory physician of the First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui University of Chinese Medicine.

The eighth batch of Chinese doctors to conduct a one-year medical assistance mission in South Sudan also set off from Anhui the same day.

