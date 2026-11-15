China's 22,000-pound electric aircraft completes maiden piloted flight; know all about CE-25A aircraft

Beijing:

China's locally developed CE-25A electric aircraft has successfully completed its maiden piloted test flight in Shandong province, with three crew members onboard, Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) announced. Developed by the state-owned COMAC, the 19-seat electric passenger aircraft is designed to carry passengers over distances of up to 400 kms. As per China's state broadcaster CCTV, the flight with two pilots spent 16 minutes and 38 seconds airborne and covered a distance of 60.4 kms. The entire test lasted for 57 minutes and 46 seconds. The success comes after months of uncrewed testing, the aircraft flew for the first time on February 2.

More on CE-25A

The aircraft is developed by COMAC in collaboration with CATL, Chinese battery manufacturer, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and other partners. The CE-25A used electric ducted-fan propulsion system, unlike conventional passenger aircraft that rely on fuel-powered jet engines. The aircraft has a maximum passenger capacity of 19 and a takeoff weight of 10 tonnes, cruising speed of 300 kmph and a cruising altitude of 2,400 metres.

As per the Global Times, the Civil Aviation Administration of China has accepted COMAC's application for type certification which is an important step towards getting regulatory approval. The CE-25A's development marks a major step forward for green aviation.

Know about Matrix, China-made 10-passenger electric aircraft

The Chinese company AutoFlight, founded in 2017, developed the Matrix, which can carry up to 10 passengers. It has a 20-metre (about 66-foot) wingspan, and is 17.1 metres long and 3.

3 metres tall (56 feet long and 11 feet tall). It can travel for an hour without charging, as reported by AP.

Know about US's electric aircraft

Not only China, US companies are also developing all-electric and hybrid-electric aircraft. The Heart Aerospace is developing a 36-seat hybrid-electric regional aircraft which can fly up to 125 miles and can accommodate 36 passengers. Virginia-based startup Electra is also developing hybrid-electric aircraft called EL9 Ultra Short which can carry upto nine passengers, as per various media reports.

The German-built Lange E1 Antares also known as Antares 20E was the first commercially produced electric self-launching motor gliders. The single-seat aircraft was first flown in 2003.

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